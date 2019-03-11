Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 3:04PM MDT expiring March 13 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 7500 feet and below

11000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to

impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

