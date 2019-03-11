Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 3:04PM MDT expiring March 13 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 7500 feet and below
11000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to
impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

17-year-old dead following parachuting accident in Fremont County
Covering Colorado

17-year-old dead following parachuting accident in Fremont County

Sheriff’s Office investigating animal cruelty case in eastern El Paso County
Covering Colorado

Sheriff’s Office investigating animal cruelty case in eastern El Paso County

Monarch extending its ski season through April
Covering Colorado

Monarch extending its ski season through April

