Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 11:02PM MDT expiring March 13 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and
11000 Feet and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between
7500 and 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

