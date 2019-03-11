Winter Storm Watch issued March 11 at 4:55PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of

up to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso County including Colorado Springs.

* WHEN…From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong

winds could cause power outages and tree damage.

A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a

potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and

extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions

and make travel very dangerous.