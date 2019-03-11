Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Winter Storm Watch issued March 11 at 4:49PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
up to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso County including Colorado Springs.

* WHEN…From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong
winds could cause power outages and tree damage.
A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a
potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and
extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions
and make travel very dangerous.

Isolated showers for now, bigger rain and snow Wednesday
Chef Boyardee recalls chicken and rice products
Aurora’s Ethiopian community mourn crash victims
