Winter Storm Watch issued March 11 at 4:49PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 16
inches with locally higher amounts above timberline. Winds
could gust as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet, Pikes Peak and Teller
County.
* WHEN…From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slick and snowpacked road
conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening
commute.
A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue
to monitor the latest forecasts.