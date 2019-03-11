Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Winter Storm Watch issued March 11 at 3:04PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
up to 8 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph.

* WHERE…El Paso County.

* WHEN…From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Strong winds could cause tree damage.
A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a
potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and
extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions
and make travel very dangerous.

