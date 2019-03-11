Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Winter Storm Watch issued March 11 at 11:02PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 16
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet, and Pikes Peak and
Teller County.

* WHEN…From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slick and snowpacked roads. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue
to monitor the latest forecasts.

