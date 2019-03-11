Winter Storm Watch issued March 11 at 11:02PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 16

inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet, and Pikes Peak and

Teller County.

* WHEN…From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slick and snowpacked roads. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts.