Winter Storm Watch issued March 11 at 11:02PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
up to 6 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso county including Colorado Springs.

* WHEN…From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong
winds could cause power outages and tree damage.
A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a
potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and
extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions
and make travel very dangerous.

Expert: Law enforcement getting better at animal neglect cases
News

Expert: Law enforcement getting better at animal neglect cases

10:33 pm
Texan dies in Colorado skydiving mishap one day before 18th birthday
Covering Colorado

Texan dies in Colorado skydiving mishap one day before 18th birthday

10:03 pm
Pelosi: Impeaching Trump ‘just not worth it’
News

Pelosi: Impeaching Trump ‘just not worth it’

10:00 pm
