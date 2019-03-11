Winter Storm Warning issued March 11 at 4:11AM MDT expiring March 13 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches
expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet
and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From noon today to midnight MDT Tuesday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to
impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.