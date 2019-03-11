Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Winter Storm Warning issued March 11 at 4:11AM MDT expiring March 13 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches
expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet
and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…From noon today to midnight MDT Tuesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to
impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.

More News
Firefighters battling structure fire in Colorado Springs
Breaking News

Firefighters battling structure fire in Colorado Springs

4:27 am
Charlotte Russe, Sears on their way out of southern Colorado
Covering Colorado

Charlotte Russe, Sears on their way out of southern Colorado

10:41 pm
Colorado’s endangered dairy farms
News

Colorado’s endangered dairy farms

10:00 pm
Firefighters battling structure fire in Colorado Springs
Breaking News

Firefighters battling structure fire in Colorado Springs

Charlotte Russe, Sears on their way out of southern Colorado
Covering Colorado

Charlotte Russe, Sears on their way out of southern Colorado

Colorado’s endangered dairy farms
News

Colorado’s endangered dairy farms

Scroll to top
Skip to content