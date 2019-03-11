Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Winter Storm Warning issued March 11 at 3:04PM MDT expiring March 13 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet,
with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as
45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet
and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to
impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

More News
Colorado Springs Police seized guns and over 1,000 pills during search
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police seized guns and over 1,000 pills during search

3:37 pm
Teen dies in Fremont Co skydiving accident, business owner not sure what happened
Covering Colorado

Teen dies in Fremont Co skydiving accident, business owner not sure what happened

3:10 pm
Sheriff’s Office investigating animal cruelty case in eastern El Paso County
Covering Colorado

Sheriff’s Office investigating animal cruelty case in eastern El Paso County

2:22 pm
Colorado Springs Police seized guns and over 1,000 pills during search
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs Police seized guns and over 1,000 pills during search

Teen dies in Fremont Co skydiving accident, business owner not sure what happened
Covering Colorado

Teen dies in Fremont Co skydiving accident, business owner not sure what happened

Sheriff’s Office investigating animal cruelty case in eastern El Paso County
Covering Colorado

Sheriff’s Office investigating animal cruelty case in eastern El Paso County

Scroll to top
Skip to content