Winter Storm Warning issued March 11 at 3:04PM MDT expiring March 13 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet,

with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as

45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet

and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to

impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.