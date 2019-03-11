Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Winter Storm Warning issued March 11 at 11:02PM MDT expiring March 13 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet
with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as
45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet
and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to
impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

