Winter Storm Warning issued March 11 at 10:17AM MDT expiring March 13 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Periods of heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 10 to 20 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet

and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…From noon today to midnight MDT Tuesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to

impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.