High Wind Watch issued March 11 at 3:16PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a High Wind

Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through late

Wednesday night.

* LOCATION…The southeastern Plains.

* CAUSE AND TIMING…A rapidly intensifying low pressure system

will cause strong northerly winds from Wednesday afternoon

through Thursday morning. The strong winds will continue into

Thursday afternoon, but will be weaker.

* WIND…Wind gusts up to 65 mph are possible.

* IMPACT…Minor structural damage and the potential to overturn

lighter high profile vehicles.

A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous

high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of

58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest

forecasts.