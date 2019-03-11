High Wind Watch issued March 11 at 10:52PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* LOCATION…The southeastern Plains.

* CAUSE AND TIMING…A rapidly intensifying low pressure system

will cause strong northerly winds from Wednesday afternoon

through early Thursday morning.

* WIND…Wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible.

* IMPACT…Damage to tree limbs and power lines will be possible.

Strong cross winds capable of overturning light weight, high

profile vehicles will pose hazards to those traveling on east

west oriented roads.

A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous

high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of

58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest

forecasts.