High Wind Watch issued March 11 at 10:52PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* LOCATION…The southeastern Plains.
* CAUSE AND TIMING…A rapidly intensifying low pressure system
will cause strong northerly winds from Wednesday afternoon
through early Thursday morning.
* WIND…Wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible.
* IMPACT…Damage to tree limbs and power lines will be possible.
Strong cross winds capable of overturning light weight, high
profile vehicles will pose hazards to those traveling on east
west oriented roads.
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.