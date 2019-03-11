Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Blizzard Warning issued March 11 at 4:49PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
up to 8 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range
Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on difficult to impossible travel
conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening
commute. Strong winds could cause power outages and tree
damage.
A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If
you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get
stranded, stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Isolated showers for now, bigger rain and snow Wednesday
Weather

Isolated showers for now, bigger rain and snow Wednesday

4:42 pm
Chef Boyardee recalls chicken and rice products
News

Chef Boyardee recalls chicken and rice products

4:23 pm
Aurora’s Ethiopian community mourn crash victims
Covering Colorado

Aurora’s Ethiopian community mourn crash victims

4:06 pm
