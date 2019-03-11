Avalanche Watch issued March 11 at 6:57AM MDT by NWS Denver CO

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE

COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER.

An Avalanche Watch is in effect for the Colorado Avalanche

Information Center’s Sangre de Cristo zone

* TIMING…Dangerous avalanche conditions will develop this afternoon

and continue to deteriorate overnight. Expect very dangerous

avalanche conditions on Tuesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…The Sangre de Cristo Mountains

* AVALANCHE DANGER…The avalanche danger will rise late today and

is expected to reach a HIGH (Level 4) danger by Tuesday.

* REASON…Heavy snowfall and strong winds will increase the

avalanche danger. Large avalanches will be very easy to trigger.

During periods of heavy snowfall avalanches will release

naturally, running from high elevations to valley floors.

conditions today with heavy snowfall. Travel in or under avalanche

terrain is not recommended beginning Tuesday as heavy snow

accumulates. Plan ahead for rapidly increasing avalanche danger.

Consult www.colorado.gov/avalanche for detailed information.

