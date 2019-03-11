Avalanche Watch issued March 11 at 6:57AM MDT by NWS Denver CO

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER.
An Avalanche Watch is in effect for the Colorado Avalanche
Information Center’s Sangre de Cristo zone
* TIMING…Dangerous avalanche conditions will develop this afternoon
and continue to deteriorate overnight. Expect very dangerous
avalanche conditions on Tuesday.
* AFFECTED AREA…The Sangre de Cristo Mountains
* AVALANCHE DANGER…The avalanche danger will rise late today and
is expected to reach a HIGH (Level 4) danger by Tuesday.
* REASON…Heavy snowfall and strong winds will increase the
avalanche danger. Large avalanches will be very easy to trigger.
During periods of heavy snowfall avalanches will release
naturally, running from high elevations to valley floors.
conditions today with heavy snowfall. Travel in or under avalanche
terrain is not recommended beginning Tuesday as heavy snow
accumulates. Plan ahead for rapidly increasing avalanche danger.
Consult www.colorado.gov/avalanche for detailed information.
JK