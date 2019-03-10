Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 10 at 9:39PM MDT expiring March 13 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10
inches expected.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains between 7500 and 11000 feet.

* WHEN…From noon Monday to midnight MDT Tuesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

