Winter Weather Advisory issued March 10 at 3:08PM MDT expiring March 13 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10
inches expected.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains between 7500 and 11000 feet.

* WHEN…From noon Monday to midnight MDT Tuesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Weather begins to deteriorate, worst comes Wednesday Night
Weather begins to deteriorate, worst comes Wednesday Night

Crested Butte Fire warns of "urban avalanches" after man dies while shoveling roof
Crested Butte Fire warns of "urban avalanches" after man dies while shoveling roof

Boeing likely to face new questions after another 737 crash
Boeing likely to face new questions after another 737 crash

