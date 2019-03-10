Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 9:39PM MDT expiring March 13 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 15 to

20 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11,000 feet.

* WHEN…From noon Monday to midnight MDT Tuesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to

impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.