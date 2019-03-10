Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Winter Storm Warning issued March 10 at 9:39PM MDT expiring March 13 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 15 to
20 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11,000 feet.

* WHEN…From noon Monday to midnight MDT Tuesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to
impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

