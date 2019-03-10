Special Weather Statement issued March 10 at 3:32PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Computer models continue to indicate a moist Pacific storm will
affect the region starting tonight and will last into Thursday.
The primary impacts for tomorrow and Tuesday will be over the
mountains. One to two feet of additional snow will be possible
over the San Juan Mountains while 10 to 20 inches will be possible
over the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Lesser amounts will occur
over the remainder of the mountains.
As the storm tracks across northeast New Mexico and into Kansas on
Wednesday, the storm will rapidly intensify, and strong north
winds are expected to develop over the plains. Rain over the
plains Wednesday morning will gradually change over to snow during
the afternoon and evening hours. The best chance at this time for
heavy wind driven snow will be over northeast El Paso county and
parts over the far eastern plains.
At this time, the San Luis valley is expected to see little in the
way of snowfall accumulations with this storm.
Unsettled weather will continue over the region on Thursday, with
the best chance of snow along the southern mountains and I-25
corridor region.
There is still quite a bit of uncertainty regarding the exact
track and intensity of this storm. Please stay tuned to your
favorite media or NOAA weather radio for later updates regarding
this developing late winter storm.