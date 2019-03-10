Special Weather Statement issued March 10 at 3:32PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Computer models continue to indicate a moist Pacific storm will

affect the region starting tonight and will last into Thursday.

The primary impacts for tomorrow and Tuesday will be over the

mountains. One to two feet of additional snow will be possible

over the San Juan Mountains while 10 to 20 inches will be possible

over the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Lesser amounts will occur

over the remainder of the mountains.

As the storm tracks across northeast New Mexico and into Kansas on

Wednesday, the storm will rapidly intensify, and strong north

winds are expected to develop over the plains. Rain over the

plains Wednesday morning will gradually change over to snow during

the afternoon and evening hours. The best chance at this time for

heavy wind driven snow will be over northeast El Paso county and

parts over the far eastern plains.

At this time, the San Luis valley is expected to see little in the

way of snowfall accumulations with this storm.

Unsettled weather will continue over the region on Thursday, with

the best chance of snow along the southern mountains and I-25

corridor region.

There is still quite a bit of uncertainty regarding the exact

track and intensity of this storm. Please stay tuned to your

favorite media or NOAA weather radio for later updates regarding

this developing late winter storm.