Special Weather Statement issued March 9 at 3:37PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Latest computer guidance this afternoon is indicating that a moist

Pacific storm is going to affect the region beginning Monday and

lasting through Wednesday. This system is likely going to bring

periods of heavy snow to the mountains, mainly Monday and Tuesday,

with rain showers over the valleys and plains. This storm will

then move across northern New Mexico and Western Kansas during

Tuesday night and Wednesday. As the storm moves toward Kansas on

Wednesday, the low pressure system will rapidly intensify and

likely produce wind driven rain and snow showers over the

southeastern plains.

This storm has the potential to have a high impact across the

region, especially Tuesday night and Wednesday. Please monitor your

favorite local media or NOAA weather radio for updates on this

incoming storm.

Hodanish / Skelly