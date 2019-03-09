Special Weather Statement issued March 9 at 3:37PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Latest computer guidance this afternoon is indicating that a moist
Pacific storm is going to affect the region beginning Monday and
lasting through Wednesday. This system is likely going to bring
periods of heavy snow to the mountains, mainly Monday and Tuesday,
with rain showers over the valleys and plains. This storm will
then move across northern New Mexico and Western Kansas during
Tuesday night and Wednesday. As the storm moves toward Kansas on
Wednesday, the low pressure system will rapidly intensify and
likely produce wind driven rain and snow showers over the
southeastern plains.
This storm has the potential to have a high impact across the
region, especially Tuesday night and Wednesday. Please monitor your
favorite local media or NOAA weather radio for updates on this
incoming storm.
Hodanish / Skelly