Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Special Weather Statement issued March 9 at 3:37PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Latest computer guidance this afternoon is indicating that a moist
Pacific storm is going to affect the region beginning Monday and
lasting through Wednesday. This system is likely going to bring
periods of heavy snow to the mountains, mainly Monday and Tuesday,
with rain showers over the valleys and plains. This storm will
then move across northern New Mexico and Western Kansas during
Tuesday night and Wednesday. As the storm moves toward Kansas on
Wednesday, the low pressure system will rapidly intensify and
likely produce wind driven rain and snow showers over the
southeastern plains.

This storm has the potential to have a high impact across the
region, especially Tuesday night and Wednesday. Please monitor your
favorite local media or NOAA weather radio for updates on this
incoming storm.

Hodanish / Skelly

More News
Quietly cooler Sunday…next week gets real interesting!
Weather

Quietly cooler Sunday…next week gets real interesting!

4:20 pm
CDOT to perform avalanche mitigation helicopter operations Sunday on I-70
Covering Colorado

CDOT to perform avalanche mitigation helicopter operations Sunday on I-70

3:58 pm
Wanted: More pastures for West’s overpopulated wild horses
Covering Colorado

Wanted: More pastures for West’s overpopulated wild horses

2:48 pm
Quietly cooler Sunday…next week gets real interesting!
Weather

Quietly cooler Sunday…next week gets real interesting!

CDOT to perform avalanche mitigation helicopter operations Sunday on I-70
Covering Colorado

CDOT to perform avalanche mitigation helicopter operations Sunday on I-70

Wanted: More pastures for West’s overpopulated wild horses
Covering Colorado

Wanted: More pastures for West’s overpopulated wild horses

Scroll to top
Skip to content