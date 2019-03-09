Special Weather Statement issued March 9 at 3:12PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Latest computer guidance this afternoon is indicating that a moist

Pacific storm is going to affect the region starting this Monday

and last into at least Wednesday. This system is likely going to

bring periods of heavy snow to the mountains, mainly Monday and

Tuesday, with rain and showers over the valleys and plains. This

storm will then move across northern New Mexico and Western Kansas

during Tuesday night and Wednesday. As the storm moves toward

Kansas on Wednesday, the low pressure system will rapidly

intensity and likely produce wind driven rain Monday and snow over

the southeastern plains.

This storm has the potential to have a high impact across the

region, especially Tuesday night and Wednesday. Please monitor your

favorite local media or noaa weather radio for updates on this

incoming storm.

Hodanish / Skelly