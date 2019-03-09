Special Weather Statement issued March 9 at 3:12PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Latest computer guidance this afternoon is indicating that a moist
Pacific storm is going to affect the region starting this Monday
and last into at least Wednesday. This system is likely going to
bring periods of heavy snow to the mountains, mainly Monday and
Tuesday, with rain and showers over the valleys and plains. This
storm will then move across northern New Mexico and Western Kansas
during Tuesday night and Wednesday. As the storm moves toward
Kansas on Wednesday, the low pressure system will rapidly
intensity and likely produce wind driven rain Monday and snow over
the southeastern plains.
This storm has the potential to have a high impact across the
region, especially Tuesday night and Wednesday. Please monitor your
favorite local media or noaa weather radio for updates on this
incoming storm.
Hodanish / Skelly