Avalanche Warning issued March 9 at 5:59AM MST by NWS Denver CO

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER.
Avalanche Warning in effect for the Colorado Avalanche Information
Center Backcountry Forecast Zones of the Front Range, Vail and
Summit County, Sawatch, Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa. The North San
Juan zone has been added to this warning.
* TIMING…Beginning Wednesday March 6. Expires at 8:00 AM MST
Sunday March 9.
* AFFECTED AREA…Front Range, Medicine Bow Mountains, Never Summer
Mountains, Ten Mile Range, Williams Fork Mountains, Gore Range,
Elk Mountains, West Elk Mountains, Ruby Range, Mosquito Range,
Sawatch Range, Grand Mesa, San Juan Mountains, San Miguel
Mountains, Rico Mountains and La Garita Mountains
* AVALANCHE DANGER…Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. The
avalanche danger is HIGH (Level 4). Very large natural avalanches
are likely.
* REASON…Continued snowfall overnight on Friday and strong winds
on Saturday will result in destructive avalanches that can run to
the valley bottoms. Historic avalanches have run in the last few
days and will continue to do so through Saturday. Avalanches may
release naturally, human-triggered avalanches are very likely.
avalanche terrain.
Consult www.colorado.gov/avalanche for detailed information.
JK