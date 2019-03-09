Avalanche Warning issued March 9 at 11:15AM MST by NWS Denver CO

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE

COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER.

Avalanche Warning in effect for the Colorado Avalanche Information

Center Backcountry Forecast Zones of the Front Range, Vail and

Summit County, Sawatch, Aspen, Gunnison, Grand Mesa. The San

Mounatin zones have been added to this warning.

* TIMING…Beginning Wednesday March 6. Expires at 6:00 AM MST

Sunday March 10.

* AFFECTED AREA…Front Range, Medicine Bow Mountains, Never Summer

Mountains, Ten Mile Range, Williams Fork Mountains, Gore Range,

Elk Mountains, West Elk Mountains, Ruby Range, Mosquito Range,

Sawatch Range, Grand Mesa, San Juan Mountains, San Miguel

Mountains, Rico Mountains, La Plata Mountains, Needle Mountains

and La Garita Mountains

* AVALANCHE DANGER…Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. The

avalanche danger is HIGH (Level 4 of 5). Very large natural

avalanches are likely.

* REASON…Continued snowfall overnight on Friday and strong winds

on Saturday will result in destructive avalanches that can run to

the valley bottoms. Historic avalanches have run in the last few

days and will continue to do so through Saturday. Avalanches may

release naturally, human-triggered avalanches are very likely.

avalanche terrain.

Consult www.colorado.gov/avalanche for detailed information.

JK