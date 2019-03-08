Dense Fog Advisory issued March 8 at 5:47AM MST expiring March 8 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Dense Fog

Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM MST this morning.

* LOCATION…Portions of Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Bent, Prowers

and eastern Fremont counties.

* VISIBILITY…1/4 mile or less in many locations.

* IMPACT…Please use caution when driving early this morning due

to low visibilities caused by the areas of dense fog.

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use

your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.