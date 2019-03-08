Avalanche Warning issued March 8 at 6:20AM MST by NWS Denver CO

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER.
Avalanche Warning in effect for the and Northern and Central
Mountains, including the Front Range, Vail and Summit County,
Sawatch, Aspen, Gunnison, and Grand Mesa areas.
* TIMING…Beginning Wednesday March 6. Expires at 8:00 AM MST
Saturday March 8.
* AFFECTED AREA…Front Range, Ten Mile Range, Gore Range, Elk
Mountains, West Elk Mountains, Ruby Range, Mosquito Range, Sawatch
Range, Grand Mesa
* AVALANCHE DANGER…Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. The
avalanche danger HIGH (Level 4). Very large natural avalanches are
likely. These avalanches will be very destructive and may run to
the valley bottoms.
* REASON…Continued snowfall and strong winds keep the avalanche
danger at HIGH (Level 4). Avalanches may release naturally, and
can run from high elevations to the valley floors.
avalanche terrain. Give avalanche paths a wide berth. Avalanches
may run further into the valleys than you might think.
Consult www.colorado.gov/avalanche for detailed information.
Logan