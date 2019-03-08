Avalanche Warning issued March 8 at 6:20AM MST by NWS Denver CO

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE

COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER.

Avalanche Warning in effect for the and Northern and Central

Mountains, including the Front Range, Vail and Summit County,

Sawatch, Aspen, Gunnison, and Grand Mesa areas.

* TIMING…Beginning Wednesday March 6. Expires at 8:00 AM MST

Saturday March 8.

* AFFECTED AREA…Front Range, Ten Mile Range, Gore Range, Elk

Mountains, West Elk Mountains, Ruby Range, Mosquito Range, Sawatch

Range, Grand Mesa

* AVALANCHE DANGER…Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. The

avalanche danger HIGH (Level 4). Very large natural avalanches are

likely. These avalanches will be very destructive and may run to

the valley bottoms.

* REASON…Continued snowfall and strong winds keep the avalanche

danger at HIGH (Level 4). Avalanches may release naturally, and

can run from high elevations to the valley floors.

avalanche terrain. Give avalanche paths a wide berth. Avalanches

may run further into the valleys than you might think.

Consult www.colorado.gov/avalanche for detailed information.

Logan