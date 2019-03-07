High Wind Warning issued March 7 at 4:07AM MST expiring March 7 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* LOCATION…The southern Sangre De Cristos above 7500 feet, the
northern Sangre De Cristos above 11000 feet, the Wet Mountains
above 10000 feet, and Pikes Peak above 11000 feet, Huerfano
county and lower elevations of western Las Animas county. This
includes the Walsenburg and Trinidad areas.
* CAUSE AND TIMING…A storm system will produce strong winds
across the area through Noon today..
* WIND…West winds 25 to 45 mph with wind gusts to around 60 mph
across the lower elevations and gusts to around 75 mph across
the mountains.
* IMPACT…Strong winds will be capable of causing dangerous
cross winds on north south oriented roads. Loose objects
outside may become flying projectiles and power outages are
possible.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.