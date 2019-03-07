High Wind Warning issued March 7 at 4:07AM MST expiring March 7 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* LOCATION…The southern Sangre De Cristos above 7500 feet, the

northern Sangre De Cristos above 11000 feet, the Wet Mountains

above 10000 feet, and Pikes Peak above 11000 feet, Huerfano

county and lower elevations of western Las Animas county. This

includes the Walsenburg and Trinidad areas.

* CAUSE AND TIMING…A storm system will produce strong winds

across the area through Noon today..

* WIND…West winds 25 to 45 mph with wind gusts to around 60 mph

across the lower elevations and gusts to around 75 mph across

the mountains.

* IMPACT…Strong winds will be capable of causing dangerous

cross winds on north south oriented roads. Loose objects

outside may become flying projectiles and power outages are

possible.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts

of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.