High Wind Warning issued March 7 at 2:17AM MST expiring March 7 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* LOCATION…Huerfano county and lower elevations of western Las
Animas county. This includes the Walsenburg and Trinidad
areas.

* CAUSE AND TIMING…A storm system will bring strong winds to
mountain locations from this evening into Thursday morning.

* WIND…West winds 25 to 45 mph with wind gusts in excess of 65
mph.

* IMPACT…Strong winds will be capable of causing dangerous
cross winds on north south oriented roads. Loose objects
outside may become flying projectiles and power outages are
possible.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

