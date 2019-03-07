High Wind Warning issued March 7 at 2:17AM MST expiring March 7 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* LOCATION…Huerfano county and lower elevations of western Las

Animas county. This includes the Walsenburg and Trinidad

areas.

* CAUSE AND TIMING…A storm system will bring strong winds to

mountain locations from this evening into Thursday morning.

* WIND…West winds 25 to 45 mph with wind gusts in excess of 65

mph.

* IMPACT…Strong winds will be capable of causing dangerous

cross winds on north south oriented roads. Loose objects

outside may become flying projectiles and power outages are

possible.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts

of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.