Avalanche Warning issued March 7 at 6:45AM MST by NWS Denver CO

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE

COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER.

Avalanche Warning in effect for the Northern, Central, and Southern

Mountains.

* TIMING…Beginning Wednesday March 6. Expires at 8:00 AM MST

Friday March 8.

* AFFECTED AREA…Park Range, Flat Top Mountains, Front Range, Ten

Mile Range, Gore Range, Elk Mountains, West Elk Mountains, Ruby

Range, Mosquito Range, Sawatch Range, Grand Mesa, San Juan

Mountains

* AVALANCHE DANGER…Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. The

avalanche danger is EXTREME (Level 5) or HIGH (Level 4). Very

large natural avalanches are likely. We may see avalanches of

historic size. These avalanches will be very destructive and may

run to the valley bottoms.

* REASON…Intense snowfall and strong winds have raised the

avalanche danger to HIGH (Level 4) or EXTREME (Level 5) at

multiple elevation bands. Avalanches will release naturally, and

can run from high elevations to the valley floors.

terrain. Avoid travel in or below avalanche terrain. Give

avalanche paths a wide berth. Avalanches may run further into the

valleys than you might think.

Consult www.colorado.gov/avalanche for detailed information.

Logan