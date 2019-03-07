Avalanche Warning issued March 7 at 6:45AM MST by NWS Denver CO

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER.
Avalanche Warning in effect for the Northern, Central, and Southern
Mountains.
* TIMING…Beginning Wednesday March 6. Expires at 8:00 AM MST
Friday March 8.
* AFFECTED AREA…Park Range, Flat Top Mountains, Front Range, Ten
Mile Range, Gore Range, Elk Mountains, West Elk Mountains, Ruby
Range, Mosquito Range, Sawatch Range, Grand Mesa, San Juan
Mountains
* AVALANCHE DANGER…Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. The
avalanche danger is EXTREME (Level 5) or HIGH (Level 4). Very
large natural avalanches are likely. We may see avalanches of
historic size. These avalanches will be very destructive and may
run to the valley bottoms.
* REASON…Intense snowfall and strong winds have raised the
avalanche danger to HIGH (Level 4) or EXTREME (Level 5) at
multiple elevation bands. Avalanches will release naturally, and
can run from high elevations to the valley floors.
terrain. Avoid travel in or below avalanche terrain. Give
avalanche paths a wide berth. Avalanches may run further into the
valleys than you might think.
Consult www.colorado.gov/avalanche for detailed information.
Logan