High Wind Warning issued March 6 at 7:21AM MST expiring March 7 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a High Wind
Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to noon MST
Thursday.

* LOCATION…The southern Sangre de Cristo mountains below 11000
feet.

* CAUSE AND TIMING…A storm system will bring strong winds to
mountain locations from this afternoon into Thursday morning.

* WIND…West winds 30 to 50 mph with wind gusts in excess of 75
mph.

* IMPACT…Strong winds will be capable of causing dangerous cross
winds on north south oriented roads. Loose objects outside may
become dangerous projectiles and power outages will be possible.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

News5 Investigates

8:00 am
News

7:27 am
Covering Colorado

7:04 am
