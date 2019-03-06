High Wind Warning issued March 6 at 7:21AM MST expiring March 7 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* LOCATION…The Sangre de Cristo mountains above 11000 feet,

the Wet Mountains above 10000 feet and Pikes Peak above 11000

feet.

* CAUSE AND TIMING…A storm system will bring strong winds to

mountain locations from this afternoon into Thursday morning.

* WIND…West winds 30 to 50 mph with wind gusts in excess of 75

mph.

* IMPACT…Strong winds will be capable of causing dangerous cross

winds on north south oriented roads. Loose objects outside may

become flying projectiles and power outages are possible.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts

of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.