High Wind Warning issued March 6 at 4:15AM MST expiring March 7 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a High Wind
Warning, which is in effect from 3 PM this afternoon to noon MST
Thursday.
* LOCATION…The Sangre de Cristo mountains above 11000 feet, the
Wet Mountains above 10000 feet and Pikes Peak above 11000 feet.
* CAUSE AND TIMING…A storm system will bring strong winds to
mountain locations from this afternoon into Thursday morning.
* WIND…West winds 30 to 50 mph with wind gusts in excess of 75
mph.
* IMPACT…Strong winds will be capable of causing travel
difficulties.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.