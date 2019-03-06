Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
High Wind Warning issued March 6 at 3:40PM MST expiring March 7 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* LOCATION…The Sangre de Cristo mountains above 7500 feet, the
Wet Mountains above 10000 feet and Pikes Peak above 11000 feet.

* CAUSE AND TIMING…A storm system will bring strong winds to
mountain locations from this afternoon into Thursday morning.

* WIND…West winds 30 to 50 mph with wind gusts in excess of 75
mph.

* IMPACT…Strong winds will be capable of causing dangerous
cross winds on north south oriented roads. Loose objects
outside may become flying projectiles and power outages are
possible.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

Students can use medical marijuana in Pueblo Co. schools
Covering Colorado

Students can use medical marijuana in Pueblo Co. schools

4:04 pm
Jeopardy host Alex Trebek diagnosed with cancer
News

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek diagnosed with cancer

3:26 pm
Colorado Springs receives funding for largest neighborhood park renovation in city history
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs receives funding for largest neighborhood park renovation in city history

3:06 pm
