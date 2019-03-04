Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 5:52AM MST expiring March 4 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE…Las Animas and Huerfano counties.

* WHEN…Until noon MST today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

More News
Scattered morning snow showers with COLD air all day
Weather

Scattered morning snow showers with COLD air all day

5:57 am
Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper launches campaign for president
Covering Colorado

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper launches campaign for president

4:33 am
Heavy snowfall leads to traffic accidents, school closures
Covering Colorado

Heavy snowfall leads to traffic accidents, school closures

11:07 pm
Scattered morning snow showers with COLD air all day
Weather

Scattered morning snow showers with COLD air all day

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper launches campaign for president
Covering Colorado

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper launches campaign for president

Heavy snowfall leads to traffic accidents, school closures
Covering Colorado

Heavy snowfall leads to traffic accidents, school closures

Scroll to top
Skip to content