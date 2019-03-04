Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 3:49AM MST expiring March 4 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE…Las Animas and Huerfano counties.
* WHEN…Until noon MST today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.