Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 3:49AM MST expiring March 4 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE…Las Animas and Huerfano counties.

* WHEN…Until noon MST today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The

hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.