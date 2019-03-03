Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 6:55PM MST expiring March 4 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.