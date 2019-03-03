Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 4:17AM MST expiring March 4 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches
expected. Locally higher amounts possible across the higher
peaks. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…The Sangre De Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM MST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be very difficult. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility over the
higher peaks and passes.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
