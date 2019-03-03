Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 4:17AM MST expiring March 4 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches
expected. Locally higher amounts possible across the higher
peaks. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…The Sangre De Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM MST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be very difficult. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility over the
higher peaks and passes.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

