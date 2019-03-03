Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 4:17AM MST expiring March 4 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches

expected. Locally higher amounts possible across the higher

peaks. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…The Sangre De Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM MST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be very difficult. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility over the

higher peaks and passes.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.