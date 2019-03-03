Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 3:12PM MST expiring March 4 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

