Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 10:01PM MST expiring March 4 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas County, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper
Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet, Springfield
Vicinity/Baca County and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas
County Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.