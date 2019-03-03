Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 10:01PM MST expiring March 4 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas County, Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper

Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet, Springfield

Vicinity/Baca County and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas

County Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.