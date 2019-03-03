Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 10:01PM MST expiring March 4 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet,

Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Northern

Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and 11000 Feet and

Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000

Feet.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.