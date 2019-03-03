Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Avalanche Warning issued March 3 at 9:07PM MST by NWS Denver CO

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER.

Avalanche Warning Extended for the Medicine Bow Mountains, Never
Summer Mountains, Front Range, Williams Fork Mountains, Tenmile
Range, Gore Range, Vail area mountains, Elk Mountains, Ruby Range,
Mosquito Range, Sawatch Range and Grand Mesa

* Timing: The AVALANCHE WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED It will
expire Monday 3/4/2019 at 6:00 PM MST.

* Affected Areas: Colorado Avalanche Information Center Backcountry
Forecast Zones of Front Range, Vail/Summit County, Aspen,
Gunnison, and Grand Mesa

* Avalanche Danger: The backcountry avalanche danger is HIGH (Level
4 of 5).

* Reason: Large snowfall accumulations and strong westerly winds are
resulting in very dangerous avalanche conditions. Human-triggered
avalanches are very likely and will be large enough to bury a
person. Avalanches can release naturally from high elevations and
run long distances to valley floors.
below avalanche terrain is not recommended.

Consult www.colorado.gov/avalanche for detailed information

COOPERSTEIN

More News
Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

9:41 pm
Man stranded in snow survives on Taco Bell sauce packets
News

Man stranded in snow survives on Taco Bell sauce packets

9:40 pm
US-built capsule with a dummy aboard docks at space station
News

US-built capsule with a dummy aboard docks at space station

7:46 pm
Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Monday, March 4th

Man stranded in snow survives on Taco Bell sauce packets
News

Man stranded in snow survives on Taco Bell sauce packets

US-built capsule with a dummy aboard docks at space station
News

US-built capsule with a dummy aboard docks at space station

Scroll to top
Skip to content