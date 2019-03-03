Avalanche Warning issued March 3 at 9:07PM MST by NWS Denver CO

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE

COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER.

Avalanche Warning Extended for the Medicine Bow Mountains, Never

Summer Mountains, Front Range, Williams Fork Mountains, Tenmile

Range, Gore Range, Vail area mountains, Elk Mountains, Ruby Range,

Mosquito Range, Sawatch Range and Grand Mesa

* Timing: The AVALANCHE WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED It will

expire Monday 3/4/2019 at 6:00 PM MST.

* Affected Areas: Colorado Avalanche Information Center Backcountry

Forecast Zones of Front Range, Vail/Summit County, Aspen,

Gunnison, and Grand Mesa

* Avalanche Danger: The backcountry avalanche danger is HIGH (Level

4 of 5).

* Reason: Large snowfall accumulations and strong westerly winds are

resulting in very dangerous avalanche conditions. Human-triggered

avalanches are very likely and will be large enough to bury a

person. Avalanches can release naturally from high elevations and

run long distances to valley floors.

below avalanche terrain is not recommended.

Consult www.colorado.gov/avalanche for detailed information

COOPERSTEIN