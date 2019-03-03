Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Avalanche Warning issued March 3 at 6:39AM MST by NWS Denver CO

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER.

Avalanche Warning for the Medicine Bow Mountains, Never Summer
Mountains, Front Range, Williams Fork Mountains, Tenmile Range, Gore
Range, Vail area mountains, Elk Mountains, Ruby Range, Mosquito
Range, Sawatch Range and Grand Mesa

* Timing: The Avalanche Warning is in effect from 6 AM MST Sunday
through 6 AM MST Monday.

* Affected Areas: Colorado Avalanche Information Center Backcountry
Forecast Zones of Front Range, Vail/Summit County, Aspen,
Gunnison, and Grand Mesa

* Avalanche Danger: The backcountry avalanche danger is HIGH (Level
4 of 5).

* Reason: Large snowfall accumulations and strong westerly winds are
resulting in very dangerous avalanche conditions. Human-triggered
avalanches are very likely and will be large enough to bury a
person. Avalanches can release naturally from high elevations and
run long distances to valley floors.
below avalanche terrain is not recommended.

Consult www.colorado.gov/avalanche for detailed information

JK

