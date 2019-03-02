Winter Weather Advisory issued March 2 at 7:58PM MST expiring March 3 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains below 10000 Feet, Wet Mountain Valley,

Fremont County, Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet,

Western Mosquito Range and East Chaffee County Above 9000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until noon MST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.