Winter Weather Advisory issued March 2 at 4:08AM MST expiring March 3 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches expected.
* WHERE…Teller County, the Rampart Range, and Pikes Peak below
11000 feet.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to noon MST Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult with
deteriorating travel conditions expected late this afternoon
through tonight.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.