Winter Weather Advisory issued March 2 at 4:08AM MST expiring March 3 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches expected.

* WHERE…Teller County, the Rampart Range, and Pikes Peak below

11000 feet.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to noon MST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult with

deteriorating travel conditions expected late this afternoon

through tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.