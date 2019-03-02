Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 2 at 4:08AM MST expiring March 3 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches
expected.

* WHERE…Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent and Prowers
counties.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slick and snowpacked road
conditions at times, especially under locally intense snow
bands tonight.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

More News
Harrison School District Two announces superintendent finalists
Covering Colorado

Harrison School District Two announces superintendent finalists

9:30 pm
Colorado Springs road crews pre-treat roads ahead of storm
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs road crews pre-treat roads ahead of storm

8:38 pm
Wildfire potential danger down from last year
News

Wildfire potential danger down from last year

8:32 pm
Harrison School District Two announces superintendent finalists
Covering Colorado

Harrison School District Two announces superintendent finalists

Colorado Springs road crews pre-treat roads ahead of storm
Covering Colorado

Colorado Springs road crews pre-treat roads ahead of storm

Wildfire potential danger down from last year
News

Wildfire potential danger down from last year

Scroll to top
Skip to content