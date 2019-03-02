Winter Weather Advisory issued March 2 at 4:08AM MST expiring March 3 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches

expected.

* WHERE…Pueblo, Crowley, Otero, Kiowa, Bent and Prowers

counties.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slick and snowpacked road

conditions at times, especially under locally intense snow

bands tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.