Winter Weather Advisory issued March 2 at 3:17PM MST expiring March 3 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains below 10000 Feet, Wet Mountain Valley,
Fremont County, Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet, Western
Mosquito Range and East Chaffee County Above 9000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until noon MST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

Weather Alert, snow sets in…enough to shovel
Weather

Weather Alert, snow sets in…enough to shovel

4:19 pm
Senate President Garcia to introduce bill creating competitive utility market
Capitol Watch

Senate President Garcia to introduce bill creating competitive utility market

3:55 pm
Ex-investigator pulled over fast-food workers after argument
Covering Colorado

Ex-investigator pulled over fast-food workers after argument

3:50 pm
