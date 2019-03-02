Winter Weather Advisory issued March 2 at 11:52AM MST expiring March 3 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches expected.
* WHERE…Central and Eastern Chaffee County, the Wet Mountain
Valley, the Wet Mountains below 10000 feet, and Fremont County.
* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to noon MST Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions with
deteriorating conditions expected late this afternoon through
tonight.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.