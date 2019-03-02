Winter Weather Advisory issued March 2 at 11:52AM MST expiring March 3 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches expected.

* WHERE…Central and Eastern Chaffee County, the Wet Mountain

Valley, the Wet Mountains below 10000 feet, and Fremont County.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to noon MST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions with

deteriorating conditions expected late this afternoon through

tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.