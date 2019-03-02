Winter Weather Advisory issued March 2 at 11:52AM MST expiring March 3 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches expected.

* WHERE…Teller County, the Rampart Range, and Pikes Peak below

11000 feet.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to noon MST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult with

deteriorating travel conditions expected late this afternoon

through tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.