Winter Storm Warning issued March 2 at 7:58PM MST expiring March 3 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 13

inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Pikes Peak, and the Wet

Mountains Above 10000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until noon MST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.