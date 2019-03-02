Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Winter Storm Warning issued March 2 at 7:58PM MST expiring March 3 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 13
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Pikes Peak, and the Wet
Mountains Above 10000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until noon MST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.

Weather closings and delays for Sunday, March 3rd
Weather closings and delays for Sunday, March 3rd

China considers legal changes on technology to placate US
China considers legal changes on technology to placate US

CSFD crews respond to structure fire on Mount View Ln.
CSFD crews respond to structure fire on Mount View Ln.

