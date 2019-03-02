Winter Storm Warning issued March 2 at 4:08AM MST expiring March 3 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10

inches expected below 11000 feet, and 10 to 16 inches above

11000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet

and Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to noon MST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult with rapidly

deteriorating conditions this afternoon into tonight. Areas of

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.